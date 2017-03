Pope Francis said that he is open to married men becoming priests to help the Catholic Church’s shortage of clergy.

In an interview with a German newspaper the Pope said the lack of Catholic priests is an “enormous problem” for the Church.

He indicated he would be open to a change in the rules governing eligibility for the priesthood.

