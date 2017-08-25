Popular beer, snowboard companies reach deal on ‘Take a Hike’ slogan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beer company in Vermont’s Green Mountains says it has reached a resolution with a snowboard company over use of the slogan “Take a Hike.”

Long Trail Brewing Co. sued Burton Snowboards on Wednesday, claiming Burton is using the beer company’s slogan on its apparel.

Bridgewater Corners-based Long Trail says it has a federal trademark for “Take a Hike!” for apparel, beer and a variety of other goods like bumper stickers and keychains. It said in the lawsuit that Burton is using the slogan without Long Trail’s consent.

Long Trail’s communications manager said Friday that the two companies have reached an amicable resolution. He says Burton has agreed to discontinue its use of “Take a Hike” on its apparel.

Burlington-based Burton did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)