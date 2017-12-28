(WHDH) — While beer sales in the United States are up, there are some that just aren’t performing.

Some beers produced by major breweries have fizzed out in dramatic numbers over the past five years.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, Budweiser sales are down over 22 percent.

Natural Light also went down 23 percent, Miller High life down 24 percent and Keystone Light dropped down 26 percent.

Bud Light Lime had the largest drop in sales, losing more than 35 percent.

