Popular brand of gin recalled for having nearly double the alcohol content

OTTAWA (WHDH) — Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin has been recalled in Canada for having almost double the normal alcohol content.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the gin “may be unsafe due to high alcohol content.”

The recall was initiated after one batch was bottled before the correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume, the agency said. As a result, the affected batch had an alcohol content by volume of 77 percent.

The recall is for 1.14-liter bottles with UPC code: 6 20213 19020 8.

Consumers are urged not to drink the gin and are asked to return the product.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)