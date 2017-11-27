Popular Framingham diner destroyed in fire re-opened at new location Monday

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A popular Framingham diner, J&M Diner, destroyed in a fire back in March re-opened at their new location on Monday.

The fire destroyed almost a dozen businesses along with the diner.

The diner re-opened Monday on Worcester Road.

There was a line of customers at 6 a.m. waiting for the diner to open for breakfast.

