NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Sweet Tomatoes in Newton was officially back in business on Monday.

Almost 18 months ago, a car crashed into the popular Newton pizza shop.

Investigators say a driver ran a red light, hit two other cars and then crashed into the packed restaurant. Greg Morin, 32, and Eleanor Miele, 57, were killed, and seven other people were injured.

The driver involved faces two counts of motor vehicle homicide.

The restaurant had been closed until Monday. Metal barriers were put in front of the restaurant to prevent something like that from happening again.

Families say they are happy their favorite spot to grab a slice is back open.

