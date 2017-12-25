Popular retailer pulls children’s makeup over asbestos concerns

(WHDH) — A popular retailer is pulling 17 children’s makeup products from its shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.

WJAR reports that Kristi Warner, of Rhode Island was concerned about the ingredients in her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup kit, which was purchased at a Claire’s at Providence Place.

Warner, who works at a law firm, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina for testing.

Test results revealed that the makeup contained asbestos.

“I just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home,” Warner told the news outlet.

Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is a terminal disease.

Warner, along with her boss, purchased 17 more makeup products from the store in nine different states.

The products were tested and the results were alarming. Asbestos was found in every product.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves within the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” Warner said.

When asked about the findings by WJAR, Claire’s said in a statement that they “have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale.”

Claire’s says it plans to immediately investigate the alleged issues.

