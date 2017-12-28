Popular ski resort closes due to bitter cold

(WHDH) — A popular New England ski resort will be closed Thursday due to bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
Wildcat Mountain in Gorham, New Hampshire, tweeted that their slopes would be closed to skiers, citing safety concerns for guests and staffers.
Sub-zero temperatures are expected on the mountain and winds chills as low as -50 degrees.
Wildcat’s sister mountain, Attitash, is open and is excepting tickets.
