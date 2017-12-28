Popular ski resort closes due to bitter cold

(WHDH) — A popular New England ski resort will be closed Thursday due to bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

RELATED: Bitter cold, hurricane-force winds turn boiling water to snow on Mount Washington

Wildcat Mountain in Gorham, New Hampshire, tweeted that their slopes would be closed to skiers, citing safety concerns for guests and staffers.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected on the mountain and winds chills as low as -50 degrees.

Wildcat’s sister mountain, Attitash, is open and is excepting tickets.

Wildcat will be closed today (Dec. 28) due to sub zero temperatures & high winds resulting in wind chills below -50 degrees. The safety of our guests and staff is our priority. Sister mountain @AttitashResort is open – all tix valid there too — Wildcat Mountain (@skiwildcat) December 28, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)