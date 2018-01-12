Porcupine predicts winner of Patriots-Titans playoff game

(WHDH)– New England Patriots fans are not the only ones who are confident in their team’s ability this weekend in a playoff match-up with the Tennessee Titans. A North American porcupine who lives at the Stone Zoo is calling for a victory!

Fezzik, the resident football expert at the zoo in Stoneham, does not think the Titans stand a chance.

After much deliberation, Fezzik chose the New England Patriots by selecting a treat from the team’s box.

The Patriots and Titans square off Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Watch Fezzik in the video above!

