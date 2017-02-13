Portsmouth hit hard by Sunday night storm

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A busy morning for plows across Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Clearing the paths after a brutal winter storm.

A parking ban and a request for drivers to stay off the roads should ease up on the clean-up process.

Many people, chalking it up to winter in New England.

“I’m tucked in here in the city,” said one resident, “and this is my favorite time. The roads are empty.”

Right from the get go all indications were that Portsmouth was in for some serious snow totals.

And many here couldn’t resist the chance to enjoy another round of a winter wonderland in the granite state.

“I’ll be honest, I moved here three weeks ago and I have normally been in Hawaii in the winter,” said another resident, “so this is awesome for me.”

