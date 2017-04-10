Portsmouth N.H. building collapses after fire

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Three buildings in Portsmouth, New Hampshire collapsed after flames tore through.

Crews remain on scene Monday morning after the blaze ignited on State Street.

Officials say the fire started at the State Street Saloon, a restaurant and bar.

Fire firefighters got the call at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The three buildings that collapsed were all connected and officials say some buildings have apartments in them.

Everyone made it out safely and so far there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators are looking into what started the blaze.

