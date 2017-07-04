Portuguese man-of-wars wash up on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Portuguese man-of-war has returned to the beaches of Cape Cod just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The jellyfish, which are also commonly known as “floating terror,” were found washed ashore on Seagull Beach Saturday morning, the Yarmouth Parks and Recreation department announced.

The stinging, venom-filled nematocysts in the tentacles of the Portuguese man-of-war can paralyze small fish and other prey. Stings usually cause severe pain to humans, leaving whip-like, red welts on the skin.

Beachgoers on the Cape are asked to keep an eye out and immediately report to a lifeguard if stung.

