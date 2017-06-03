Possible hate crime in California during gay pride month

A possible hate crime in California has been catching a lot of attention.

The rainbow flag flew outside of the home of the mayor of San Luis Obispo, California for several years.

Someone burned the flag during gay pride month this year. Additionally, different signs in front of the home depicting unity were destroyed.

The mayor, Heidi Harmon, says, “Love is greater than hate and love is greater than fear.”

Police in the are are saying acts like this are not tolerated and they are still searching for the suspect.

This act is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)