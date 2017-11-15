(WSVN) – AT&T Wireless users with iPhones appear to be experiencing an outage, as many customers across the country say they are unable to make or receive phone calls.

Numerous reports of problems are showing up on Twitter, as affected customers are reaching out to the company for a solution.

@ATT None of my family with AT&T can make or receive calls. We live on the west coast and have different bills but all have iPhones. Is there an outage? — Dizzy (@DizzyGirlSusie) November 15, 2017

MacRumors reports that users who attempt to place a phone call are instead seeing the calls disconnected, while incoming calls go directly to voicemail without ringing through to phones.

Hi Victoria. Could you turn off your device for thirty seconds or so before powering it back up? After it cycles through, the phone should reconnect with the closest, strongest wireless signal. Please try this and let us know if it did the trick. ^JamesV — AT&T (@ATT) November 15, 2017

AT&T has replied to several customers on the social media site, advising them to turn their phones off and then back on. While that solution appears to work for many, some say they are still unable to make or receive calls.

FaceTime, iMessage and text messages, however, are apparently still working.

