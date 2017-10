A possible tornado touched down near Madison, Wisconsin.

There was destruction to power lines and buildings, and several trees were down.

Jennifer Hardesty, a local resident, said, “The car started shaking and the wind picked up and there was debris flying all around us…and we were both terrified.”

There are no reported injuries in Wisconsin at this time.

