Possibly rabid fox attacks 3 people in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are warning residents who live in the Merrimack area to be on the lookout for a possibly rabid fox that has already attacked at least three people.

Authorities say the attacks happened Friday in the area of Camp Sgt. Road, Whittier Road and Cedar Lane.

Two of the victims required medical attention. Patrick McLaughlin was on an early morning when he was attacked.

“He tried to kick it and he couldn’t budge it, so he ran like heck,” Patrick’s wife Cindy told 7News.

McLaughlin went to the hospital to get a tetanus shot following the attack.

“We’ve seen the fox before. We’re not sure were it’s living, but now it’s attacking people,” Cindy said.

Authorities scoured the neighborhood in search of the fox. They were unable to track it down.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officer Delayne Brown said such attacks are not typical.

“If a wild animal is not acting wild, there’s a good chance that there is something wrong with it,” Brown said.

Anyone who encounters the fox is asked to contact police and stay away from it.

