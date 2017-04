BOSTON (WHDH) - A ramp on I-93 has reopened after a postal truck fire in Boston.

Ramp 23 had to be shut down, causing some traffic backup.

The truck caught fire early Wednesday morning and the flames burned the tires, making it difficult for crews to tow the vehicle.

That truck has since been removed.

