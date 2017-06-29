Postal truck goes up in flames in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — A United State Postal Service truck went up in flames Wednesday while on a delivery route in Rockland.

The truck was on Winding Way when it suddenly burst into flames. Photos taken at the scene show the truck engulfed by flames and thick smoke.

Fire officials say the driver was able to escape the fire without injury.

The truck was said to be a total loss.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

