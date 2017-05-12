Pot-bellied big found wandering outside popular roast beef restaurant

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - A Melrose police officer made hay of an unusual situation Wednesday morning, capturing a pot-bellied pig that was roaming around outside a popular roast beef restaurant in the city.

Authorities said Officer William O’Donnell found the 40-pound pig wandering around Main Street outside Billy’s Roast Beef & Seafood.

O’Donnell was able to calm the frightened animal. He penned the pig in a nearby backyard until animal control arrived at the scene.

“This just goes to show that you never know what your next call will be,” Chief Lyle said. “Officer O’Donnell is an animal lover and he was the perfect person to respond in this situation.”

The owners were eventually reunited with their pig.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)