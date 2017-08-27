‘Pothole Vigilante’ in Indianapolis filled potholes himself around city

The ‘Pothole Vigilate’ in Indianapolis was sick of city’s bumpy roads and began filling potholes himself.
He said he contacted the city about the pot holes and did not receive a response for weeks.
So, he bought his own supplies and began filling the potholes.
He has fixed about 50-potholes and says he does not plan on stopping.
The local public works department said he is not doing anything illegal, but should technically have a permit to work on city-owned property.
