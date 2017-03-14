Power company prepares for outages as Winter storm moves in

BOSTON (WHDH) - Poles, wire reels, transformers and trucks, all staged and ready for the worst that Mother Nature can throw our way.

“This weather is extremely difficult for crews,” said Eversource Spokesman Mike Durand. “They’re working out in miserable conditions.”

But they are experienced and know what to expect from the wind, cold and heavy snow.

Eversource said they are as ready as can be, but safety will come first.

“If we’re in the middle of a storm and it’s really bad they will not be up in a bucket,” said Durand, “but they will respond as the weather allows them to.”

Thanks to new technology, computers can help fix some of the problems if it’s too dangerous for the workers outside.

But even with plans in place, power officials say that people need to be ready.

They say to make sure there is plenty of water, food, medical supplies and not to forget about pets.

