MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Power has been mostly restored in southern New Hampshire after wild weather tore through the area on Saturday.

Thousands of people lost power Saturday afternoon after storms rolled through New Hampshire.

New Boston, New Hampshire and Manchester, New Hampshire were both hit hard by the storms. The storms brought down trees and power lines.

As of Sunday night, roughly 25 homes were left without power.

