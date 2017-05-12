Power outage in Southeastern Mass. affecting more than 20,000

Residents in Southeastern Massachusetts are dealing with a power outage that is impacting more than 20,000 people.

According to National Grid, a total of 31 incidents in the area have caused thousands of people to lose power.

Seekonk Police said in a tweet that the cause for the outage isn’t known at this time.

The National Grid website says one of the outages has an estimated restoration of 5:30 p.m., though it’s not clear if that’s a time frame for all affected areas.

