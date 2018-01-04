SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – Cape Cod did not see a large amount of snow during Thursday’s storm but the area was hit hard by strong winds and coastal flooding.

Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour on some parts of the Cape, knocking out power and damaging homes. Coastal flooding washing up on the beach also brought damage and erosion to waterfront homes. Some seaside homes in Sandwich were severely damaged, with one missing its entire front porch.

Coastal flooding calmed down in Sandwich after high tide ended at around 3 p.m.

Eversource crews are out through the night on Cape Cod to restore power. Less than 1,000 homes are currently without electricity; at the height of the storm, the number was around 10,000.

