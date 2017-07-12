Power problem shuts down Green Line; 2 injured, hundreds evacuated

BOSTON (WHDH) — Green Line service has resumed after a power problem shut down service Wednesday between the Government Center and Arlington stations for much of the afternoon.

Officials say about 300 people were evacuated from the station and that two people were injured when riders had to be taken off trains that had suddenly stopped moving.

MBTA Spokesman Joe Pesaturo says the problem was caused by a damaged pantograph that caught fire atop a trolley at Boylston Station. The damaged pantograph impacted service at Boylston, which locked out power in the section between Arlington and Park Stations.

As an alternative, the MBTA asked commuters to utilize Orange Line services. Trolley service on the Green Line has since resumed.

Riders should expect delays during the evening commute.

