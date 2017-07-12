Power problem shuts down Green Line; hundreds evacuated

BOSTON (WHDH) — The MBTA has suspended Green Line service between the Government Center and Arlington stations.

A “power problem” at the Boylston Station is to blame for the suspension in service. The Boston Fire Department says about 300 people were evacuated from the station and that two riders were injured.

Spokesman Joe Pesaturo says the problem was caused by a damaged pantograph atop a trolley at Boylston.

As an alternative, the MBTA is asking commuters to utilize Orange Line services between Back Bay and Haymarket in the downtown area.

The affected stops include Government Center, Park Street, Boylston and Arlington.

Trolley service is expected to resume in less than an hour. The MBTA is warning commuters of severe delays.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)