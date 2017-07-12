Power problem shuts down Green Line service in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Hundreds off commuters and tourists were forced off trains in Boston Wednesday that suddenly stopped moving after a power failure.

Green Line service has since resume, but a power problem shut down all train activity between the Government Center and Arlington stations for about four hours.

Boston Fire officials said about 300 people were evacuated from the station and two people were injured when riders filed through train tunnels and outside to safety.

“My understanding is that one of the Green line trains hit a wire,” Gov. Charlie Baker told 7News.

MBTA Spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the problem was caused by a damaged pantograph atop a trolley at the Boylston Station. The damaged pantograph impacted service at Boylston, which subsequently locked out power in the section between Arlington and Park Stations. A small fire also broke out near the damaged wire.

It took about 90 minutes to evacuate all the riders, but officials said the process went smoothly.

“People were calm and measured. We weren’t freaking out or anything,” one commuter said.

As an alternative, the MBTA asked commuters to utilize Orange Line services.

Trolley service on the Green Line resumed around 5 p.m. Riders should expect delays during the evening commute.

