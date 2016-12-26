Power restored to nearly all Maine homes after outage

BRADFORD, Maine (AP) — Power has been restored to all but a handful of Emera Maine customers left in the dark on Sunday.

The utility says windy conditions across northern and eastern Maine on Christmas Day brought down trees and limbs, knocking out power to more than 4,500 customers in several towns. By Monday morning, only nine customers were still without power, and crews expected to finish the restoration effort by afternoon.

