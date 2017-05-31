Powerball jackpot climbs to $302 million for Wednesday drawing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large chunk of money is up for grabs as Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing approaches.

The jackpot has swelled to an estimated $302 million, the Massachusetts Lottery announced.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.6 billion. The record-shattering jackpot was split three ways back in Jan. 2016.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot is also large. It sits at an estimated $1.9 million.

