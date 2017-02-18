Powerball jackpot climbs to almost $350 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - People are rushing out to buy Powerball tickets Saturday as the jackpot grew to almost $350 million.

The Powerball is at its highest jackpot in months and Saturday’s drawing is the eighteenth since the last winner more than two months ago.

Many people feeling lucky lined up to buy tickets. While stopped at one, others went for a few and 7News even found one man buying 100 tickets.

If no winner is drawn Saturday, the jackpot will get even higher before the next drawing on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)