Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb

The Powerball jackpot is still growing, and for the first time, two major lottery prizes have reached a milestone.

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, which means the Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $356 million.

For the first time ever, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have exceeded $300 million at the same time. The Mega Millions estimated jackpot is an estimated $382 million.

The next chance to win is Friday for the Mega Millions drawing and Saturday for the Powerball jackpot.

