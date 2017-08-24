Powerball winner immediately quits hospital job after 32 years

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts hospital worker stepped forward Thursday to claim the biggest single-ticket lottery jackpot in U.S. history and wasted little time in quitting her job.

Mavis Wanczyk, 53, had worked at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield for 32 years. After learning Wednesday night that she had won the $758.7 million prize, Wanczyk called up her employer and immediately quit.

“I called them and told them I would not be coming back,” a smiling Wanczyk said Thursday afternoon.

Wanczyk had posted on Facebook a few weeks before striking it rich, expressing her desire for a new job and a need to take a vacation.

“I mean I need to move away and find a new job. On a beach. With rum,” Wanczyk said.

Now, all of Wanczyk’s dreams can become a reality.

