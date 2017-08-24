Powerball winner immediately quits hospital job after 32 years

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts hospital worker stepped forward Thursday to claim the biggest single-ticket lottery jackpot in U.S. history and wasted little time in quitting her job.
RELATED: Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
Mavis Wanczyk, 53, had worked at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield for 32 years. After learning Wednesday night that she had won the $758.7 million prize, Wanczyk called up her employer and immediately quit.
“I called them and told them I would not be coming back,” a smiling Wanczyk said Thursday afternoon.
Wanczyk had posted on Facebook a few weeks before striking it rich, expressing her desire for a new job and a need to take a vacation.
RELATED: $1M Powerball tickets sold in Watertown, Dorchester
“I mean I need to move away and find a new job. On a beach. With rum,” Wanczyk said.
Now, all of Wanczyk’s dreams can become a reality.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)