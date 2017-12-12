NEWTOWN, CT (WHDH) — The fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting is Thursday and a non-profit group is bringing awareness through a public service announcement.

Sandy Hook Promise released the PSA called “Tomorrow’s News,” showing a fake newscast that describes an upcoming school shooting.

“I’m here at the scene of tomorrow’s shooting, where a 15-year-old will kill four children, two adults and then turn the gun on himself,” a fake news reporter says in the PSA.

“How will you explain the shooting to your daughter?” asks the fake reporter. “Actually, I won’t get to explain it to her because she won’t make it,” the mother says in the PSA.

A message at the end reminds people to look for warning signs that could lead to the prevention of future shootings.

