BOSTON (WHDH) - The powerful snowstorm hitting Massachusetts will have a major effect on the commute.

Mayor Marty Walsh said the T will run on a regular schedule; however, officials said riders should expect some delays.

The Commuter Rail is running on a reduced schedule.

All ferry services is cancelled.

Gov. Charlie Baker is urging everyone to stay home if you can. He added that if you must travel, use public transportation due to the dangerous road conditions.

Baker also reminded drivers to leave enough room for the plows clearing the roads.

