Prankster or jokester? Man posts 328 fog machines for sale after foggy Patriots win

A person on Craigslist is having a little fun with a fog-related “controversy” after the Patriots’ 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

In the much-anticipated Super Bowl rematch, the Pats jumped out to an early lead, then held strong as a strong fog enveloped Gillette Stadium, making it difficult for everyone to see the action on the field, from TV viewers to fans to broadcasters.

One of the Falcons players, star WR Julio Jones, suggested it wasn’t necessarily a coincidence.

“It didn’t affect me, but it’s crazy though,” Jones said after the game. Like, they score and they shoot fireworks off and then it sits high, kind of in the stadium. So it’s kind of hard, like, if you do get behind, how can you throw deep balls and things like that, because it’s foggy?”

The response kicked off a firestorm on social media, wondering if this was yet another incident for a Patriots team playing fast and loose with the rules — and now, apparently, the weather. And one fan had a little fun with the implication.

“I have 328 fog machines available for sale, used only once, don’t need anymore” the post reads. “Tested each and every one of them, they all did their job. You’re gonna want to keep these things away from anything that flies. No vultures, Falcons, Eagles or anything. Bad things happen.”

The seller is looking for $2,500, but serious inquiries only, please. And as the seller notes, calls only — “I don’t snapface or instachat.”