Pregnant Kate Middleton, Prince William meet Paddington Bear during surprise appearance

(WHDH) — It was a royal surprise in London. Duchess Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, spending time with Paddington Bear during a surprise appearance at Paddington train station.

Prince Harry was also on hand, as the royals met with the cast and crew from the upcoming moving “Paddington 2.”

It’s Duchess Kate’s second public appearance since announcing that she’s pregnant with her third child, back on September 4.

The Duchess is once again battling severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

Commenters online were quick to point out what appears to be the first sign of a baby bump in the photos that were released by Kensington Palace.

