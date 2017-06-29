Pregnant woman runs down purse snatcher with SUV outside Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WHDH) – A pregnant North Carolina woman went above and beyond to stop a man who snatched her purse.

The scene was caught on camera outside a Wal-Mart near Charlotte, N.C. Christine Braswell claims she was confronted by a man, who quickly grabbed her purse and fled.

The woman, however, wasted no time in chasing the thief with her SUV, hitting him before he could get away.

“I came back out here, and he was with my purse and took off,” said Braswell. “I took off after him. Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways, then came back, jumped in the car, throwed it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right. It’s not fair.”

Police charged the man with breaking and entering and damage to property and was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

The woman, meanwhile, faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

