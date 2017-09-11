Preliminary city elections set to begin across Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Tuesday will mark the beginning off preliminary voting season in cities across Massachusetts. Many prominent mayoral races will be in the spotlight, including Boston and Lawrence.

Ten cities will hold preliminary elections on Sept. 12 ahead of final elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Boston’s preliminary election is not slated until Sept. 26. Incumbent Marty Walsh faces four challengers. Among them is City Councilor Tito Jackson.

Newton Mayor Setti Warren is not seeking re-election as he plans to run for governor in 2018.

The cities of Cambridge, Braintree, Melrose, Revere, Taunton and Weymouth will not hold preliminary elections.

Here’s a look at a full list preliminary election dates in Massachusetts:

Fall River– Sept. 12

Lynn – Sept. 12

Medford – Sept. 12

Newton – Sept. 12 (incumbent Setti Warren not running- He is running for Gov. of Mass in 2018)

Peabody – Sept. 12

Quincy – Sept. 12 (incumbent Mayor is not up for re-election) (Wards 1, 5 and 6 only)

Salem- Sept. 12

Somerville – Sept. 12

Woburn – Sept. 12 (Ward 3 only)

Worcester– Sept. 12 (Districts 1 & 5 only)

Brockton- Sept. 19

Everett – Sept. 19

Gloucester – Sept. 19

Malden- Sept. 19

Methuen– Sept. 19

Newburyport – Sept. 19

Beverly – Sept. 26

Boston – Sept. 26 (competitive Mayor’s race – 4 candidates including City Councillor Tito Jackson, and incumbent Marty Walsh)

Lawrence – Sept. 26 (competitive Mayor’s race – William Lantigua’s running again- 8 candidate field including incumbent Dan Rivera)

Leominster – Sept. 26

Lowell – Sept. 26

New Bedford – October 3

Gardner – October 10

Haverhill – October 10 (Special Election – State Rep. seat – no City Primary Election)

Marlborough – October 10

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)