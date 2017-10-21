President Trump announced on Twitter he will allow release of classified JFK files

President Trump announced on Twitter Saturday morning that he will allow the release of classified files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The classified documents were scheduled to be made public on October 26 barring an investigation from the president, under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

Most of the documents are believed to be from the 1960’s and 1970’s.

They have been classified for 54 years.

The files are set to be released on the website of The National Archives.

