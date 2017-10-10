President Trump blasts ESPN’s Jemele Hill following suspension

(WHDH) — President Donald Trump slammed ESPN’s Jemele Hill Tuesday morning in an angry tweet, saying she is the reason the station’s ratings have “tanked so badly.”

RELATED: ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

Hill, who referred to Trump on Twitter as a “white supremacist” following his comments on the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was suspended Monday for making political statements about the NFL and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Monday.

After Jones publicly stated that any player who disrespected the flag would be benched, Hill said on Twitter that fans who disagree with Jones should boycott the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise.

RELATED: Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘will not play’ if they disrespect flag

“Cowboys have a huge national following,” Hill said in one of a series of tweets. “Lot of black & brown folks are Cowboys fans. What if they turned their backs on them?”

Trump fired back at Hill, saying “With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’ in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill had acknowledged “letting her colleagues and company down” with the Trump tweet.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)