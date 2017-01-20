President Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - At his inaugural luncheon Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump did something that caught almost everybody by surprise.

Trump said he was honored that Hillary Clinton, his rival in the White House race, came to the event. He then orchestrated a standing ovation in a packed room for her and husband Bill Clinton.

“There is something that I wanted to say because I was very honored. When I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton were coming today,” Trump said. “I want you to stand up.”

The bipartisan crowd of lawmakers and other dignitaries gave Clinton a standing ovation after Trump asked her to rise.

“I have a lot of respect for those two people and thank you all for being here,” Trump said.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, sat with members of Trump’s family at the event.

