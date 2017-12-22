President Trump mentions Patriots owner Kraft during tax bill signing

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump discussed a conversation he had with Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the signing of a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul on Friday.

Trump, who signed the major legislation before heading to Florida for the holiday season, mentioned a conversation he had with Kraft about the legislation.

“A friend of mine, Bob Kraft, called me last night,” Trump said. “He said this tax bill is incredible. He owns the New England Patriots but he’s in the paper business, too. And he said, based on this tax bill, he just wanted to let me know that he’s going to buy a big plant in the great state of North Carolina, and he’s going to build a tremendous paper mill there.”

The New England Patriots released a statement following the president’s comments:

“Mr. Kraft has long been an advocate for tax reform that would be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation. Yesterday, he had a private conversation with the President to express his support for the tax bill that was just signed, as he believes it will spur significant incremental capital investment that will drive economic growth and most importantly create real wage increases for working Americans across the country. In terms of Mr. Kraft’s own business interests, he is always exploring opportunities locally, nationally and internationally. The Kraft Group currently does business in 95 countries and owns manufacturing facilities in 14 states, including North Carolina. Finally, as we currently understand this bill, Mr. Kraft’s personal taxes will be increasing, a position he supports and expressed to the President months ago was the right thing to do with this piece of legislation for the benefit of all Americans.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)