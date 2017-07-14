Presidents Clinton and Bush praise one another, speak of friendship

President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush praised each other while on stage Thursday night.

On Thursday in Dallas, the two spoke about their friendship.

President Bush specifically pointed out that President Clinton remained humble after defeating his father in the 1992 election.

President Bush also joked that President Clinton is his, “brother with a different mother.”

Watch the video above to see the two joking about their grandchildren.

