President’s wrestling-themed tweet causing controversy

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump is causing controversy as the president continues his attacks on the media.

The tweet showed footage from the president’s appearance at Wrestlemania from several years ago, with the CNN logo superimposed over the other wrestler’s face.

Trump then aggressively takes down “CNN” with a wrestling move. The president posted the video with the hashtag “FraudnewsCNN” and “FNN.”

The tweet drew sharp response from CNN, which released a statement.

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” the network said. “Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so. Instead of preparing for his first overseas trip, his meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

In a news conference on June 29, White House press spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.”

