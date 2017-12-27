(WHDH) — The price of oil has hit its highest mark in two-and-a-half years.

Crude oil jumped to $60 per barrel Tuesday after a pipeline in Libya exploded.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the blast.

According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is just over $2.51.

Last year at this time, the average was about $2.30 per gallon.

The price in Massachusetts is .068 cents higher than the national average.

