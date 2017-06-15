Prince Harry visits site of London terror attack

LONDON (WHDH) — Prince Harry made a surprise visit Thursday to London’s Borough Market, the site of a deadly terror attack earlier this month.

Prince Harry thanked security guards and staff at the market for their bravery the night of the attack.

The attack at the market was one of two that happened the night of June 3. A van also plowed into people walking across the London Bridge before three men got out and started stabbing people at the market.

