HELSINKI, FINLAND (WHDH) — The Duke of Cambridge made sure to hand deliver his son’s Christmas list to Santa Clause.

Santa received four-year-old Prince George’s handwritten note during Prince William’s trip to Finland.

George says that he has been nice this year and would like a police car.

