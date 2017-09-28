Prince’s stage-worn yellow boots fetch hefty price at Boston auction

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yellow high-heeled boots worn in concert by pop icon Prince recently fetched a hefty price at a Boston auction.

The boots, which Prince worn during the Sign o’ the Times tour in 1987, sold for $75,147, according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The tour spanned 34 shows, exclusively in Europe. Prince can be seen wearing this exact type of yellow shoe in photographs spanning several years, from 1986 to 1992.

The shoes were acquired from a former Paisley Park employee, according to the auction house.

“Prince continues to strongly affect his legions of fans worldwide, which is why this auction was so emotionally charged with passionate bidding,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)