Princeton dentist found not guilty in wife’s 2011 death

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts dentist charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife was found not guilty on Tuesday.

The jury returned a verdict finding Roger Desilets Jr., 71, not guilty on charges of manslaughter and assault and battery in the 2011 death of 65-year-old Kathleen Desilets, whose body was found beneath a broken third-floor window at the couple’s Princeton home.

An autopsy determined she suffered from blunt force trauma to the torso, a laceration of the heart, and fractures of the ribs and spine.

Prosecutors alleged the dentist pushed his wife into the window during a violent argument and she fell to her death.

His defense lawyers had argued Kathleen Desilets smashed the window with a chair and jumped.

“We could not be more disappointed with the decision reached by the jury today. While we respect the legal process, it remains clear to us that only one person could be responsible for the death of Kathleen Desilets — Roger Desilets Jr,” Kathleen’s family said in a statement.

The statement also said, “Kathleen was a kind, thoughtful, warmhearted person, whom we loved dearly. She taught each of us how to live with compassion, grace and dignity. Her death remains a heartbreaking loss and we miss her every day. It was enormously disappointing to see her character and reputation targeted during this trial; the tactics used by the defense were unacceptable.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)