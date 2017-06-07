Principal of Brookline school comes out as transgender

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — The principal of a Brookline school emailed parents to announce that he is transgender.

“I am writing to all of you to share some powerful news about me that will shape our interactions moving forward,” Dr. Asa Sevelius began his email to the Heath School community in Chestnut Hill. Sevelius explained that working as a teacher and principal inspired him to share his story.

“Over the years, my work as a teacher and school administrator has allowed me to recognize the depth of the human experience through knowing deeply the myriad stories of folks I meet and work with; I now realize it is time for my own story to be heard.”

Parents who spoke with 7News said they commend Sevelius for being open and sharing such a personal story.

“He came out and we shook hands and smiled and [I] said I wanted to offer my support and extended my arm and we hugged to show acceptance,” said parent Jennifer Siedlecki.

Sevelius said in his email that his decision to transform is personal but knows he has a “very public role” in the community and wanted to inform everyone. He also said he hopes his decision to transition will have a positive impact on the school.

“Please know that the ability to live my life openly and authentically brings me great joy and will, I believe, make me a stronger, more effective school leader.”

Partial statement from Brookline Superintendent Andrew Bott:

“As Superintendent, I fully support Dr. Asa Sevelius and how he is openly addressing his gender transition.

I appreciate and deeply respect Dr. Sevelius. He is being open, courageous, and honest. As he wrote to families, his transition has come after many years, prolonged introspection, and careful and critical conversations with family and close friends. I fully agree with what Dr. Sevelius said in his letter to families — the ability to live life openly and authentically will make him a stronger, more effective school leader.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)